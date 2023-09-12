More sexual assault charges laid against Alberta tattoo artist

A Cold Lake tattoo artist who was charged with sexual assault against several of his clients is facing additional charges after police say more victims came forward.

In May, Dale Amos, 67, was charged with six counts of sexual assault with a weapon, two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault with a weapon.

Police say the alleged assaults happened during tattoo appointments between 2015 and May 2023.

On Tuesday, additional sexual assault charges were laid against Amos, who is now accused of sexual assault against 11 different victims.

He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Cold Lake on Wednesday on the new charges.