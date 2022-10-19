More showers expected in Windsor-Essex

More rain showers and single-digit temperatures are in store for Windsor-Essex.

Sunshine and warmer weather makes its way back into the forecast for the weekend.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 8. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Low plus 4.

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 7.

Friday: Sunny. High 17.

Saturday: Sunny. High 21.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.