More showers, thundershowers this weekend for Calgary

AFTERNOON UPDATE: It's an active weather day, all right:

Active weather is firing away out there well to the NNW of #yyc... no advancement from severe #abstorm watches just yet; a reminder that the alert region covers from east of #Edmonton, through #RedDeer and #Calgary, and out to #Brooks. pic.twitter.com/Oj09T8fek2

Watches only, as of 2 p.m. (UPDATE FOR 2:15 - a warning along the Yellowhead HWY east of Edmonton), but that's apt to change as the afternoon wears on. By this evening, Calgary is likely calming down, with potential for more escalated storms east of Calgary wafting through the dinner hour. There's only a slight chance that light rain showers develop, and smaller odds that they manifest into a thunderstorm late in the day.

Part of this development is a complex building up near the Peace River Valley, which has a chance to generate funnel clouds or landspout tornados, but Environment Canada will be monitoring that development very closely. Again, as of 2 p.m., no advisory or watch has been issued to this account.

Moving beyond the evening, Saturday and Sunday both hold out for some showers, and Monday still presents as the "wettest" in the cycle. A chance of showers remains on Tuesday, though with a mix of sun and cloud and warmer temperatures.

MORNING EDITION: We're keeping an eye on a band of activity that will be moving in mid to late Wednesday afternoon. There is a wide profile of potential here, thanks to a series of differing conditions. Storms relative to what Monday offered (abundant, light hail) are possible through the Peace River Valley; these storms will have loads of energy, but lack lift.

Then, closer to Calgary, the wind shear (lift!) will be strongest, and the threat of severe weather will be stronger, as a result; this may equate to larger hail and stronger wind, but in more isolated pockets.

To Calgary’s northwest and up through Red Deer, the greatest potential effect of the sliding scale between these zones is possible, where the energy and lift mix in. Even yesterday, there was a chance for these storms to drift harmlessly north of Calgary, offering only rain instead.

The jet will continue tilting for Thursday and Friday, resulting in warm, dry, and windy conditions, along with temperatures in the low 20s. This precedes a wetter weekend, where Saturday still sits with a chance of showers – and a marginal risk of thundershowers – in the latest model runs, transitioning to more of the same Sunday. The bulk of precipitation has fallen back to Monday.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Wednesday

Evening: clear, low 7 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny, breezy

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 12 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 13 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: cloudy, chance of showers low 11 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy, showers

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: cloudy, chance of showers low 8 C

Monday

Mainly cloudy, showers

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: some cloud, chance of showers low 6 C

Today's pic was sent by Brenda of the roiling cloud we saw yesterday (that resulted in very little)

