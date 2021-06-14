iHeartRadio

More Simcoe County residents can book a second COVID-19 vaccine dose

Starting Monday, Simcoe County residents who received the AstraZeneca vaccine can book their second shot eight weeks after getting their first dose.

Previously the Ontario government had set a 12-week minimum wait for people who received AstraZeneca.

People can also choose if they want a second dose of AstraZeneca or switch to Pfizer or Moderna.

Eligible people can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments through the provincial booking system or local health units.

Meanwhile, Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston is reducing the hours of its COVID-19 assessment centre from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Ontario recorded another 530 cases of COVID-19 yesterday.

With files from the Canadian Press