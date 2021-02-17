Just after digging out from the last snowstorm in Windsor-Essex, more snow could be on the way for the region.

Environment Canada says about two to four centimetres of snow is expected to start on Thursday morning.

CTV meteorologist Gary Archibald says the area will see sunny skies before the next flurries hit.

“We’re looking at some sunshine for Wednesday to start, increasing cloudiness towards the evening. Thursday is a snow day, five centimetres possibly,” says Archibald.

Temperatures will be cold on Wednesday with a wind chill -20C in the morning and -10C in the afternoon. Wind will be up to 15 km/h with a high of -7C.

Wednseday night is expected to be overcast, steady near -8C, with a wind chill of -10C in the evening and -15C overnight.

As for Thursday, Environment Canada says periods of snow will begin in the morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late in the afternoon. High -4C. Wind chill -15C in the morning and -10C in the afternoon.

Snow is in the forecast for Thursday night with a low of -6C.

On Friday, it’s expected to be cloudy with a high of -4C.

A snowstorm that hit the region on Monday night and continued into Tuesday morning left about 15 to 20 cm of snow.

The average daytime high this time of year is -0.7C and the low is -6.8C.