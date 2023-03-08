More snow coming to Windsor-Essex. Here's when

Winter isn’t over yet in Windsor-Essex, with another round of snow expected by the end of the week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region.

The accumulating snow is expected on Friday. Total amount possible is 10 to 15 centimetres.

Snow will begin early Friday morning over extreme southwestern Ontario and reach the Niagara region Friday afternoon. Snow will end from west to east Friday night.

Visibility may be reduced at times in snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

The evening commute is also likely to be affected. Environment Canada says given some remaining uncertainty in the track of the system, some adjustments to forecast snow amounts may be required as the event draws nearer.

Here's the forecest:

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High 6. Wind chill minus 7 this morning

Wednesday Night: Clear. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Thursday: Sunny. High 6. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning.

Friday: Snow. High plus 1.

Saturday: Cloudy. High plus 2.

Sunday: Cloudy. High plus 1.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.