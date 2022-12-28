More snow expected as Saskatoon crews continue clearing

Saskatoon crews continue to dig out after several days of snow with more forecasted for Wednesday.

The city received 21 centimetres of snow over Christmas, with 10 more arriving Tuesday afternoon and overnight, and another 10 to 15 centimetres expected on Wednesday.

“A low pressure system formed over southern Alberta and after it formed it tracked eastward into Saskatchewan spreading an area of snow to the north of it,” Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Sarah Hoffman told CTV News.

“Since Saskatoon and northern green belt areas are in the area to the north of the low pressure system, they're seeing some accumulating snow.”

She said snow would likely persist into Wednesday evening.

“We're still expecting to see some snow, so we're expecting that snowfall totals will fall right around that 10 to 15 centimeter mark.”

According to a city news release, city snow crews will focus on clearing high traffic streets, intersections and bridges.

The city said it called contractors in to help clear snow on Christmas day, and they continue to assist crews with the clean up.

On Wednesday morning there were 28 graders, eight snowplows, 12 sanders and three sidewalk plows working around the city.

The priority streets will be Saskatoon freeways and arterials, including Circle Drive, Idylwyld Drive, 22nd Street and College Drive.

City crews will then move on to streets with double lanes and bus routes, including Clarence Avenue, McKercher Drive, and Millar Avenue.

Once those roads are clear of snow, crews will move to clearing collector streets, business improvement district streets and school zones, like Louise Avenue, Howell Avenue and Main Street.

Drivers are asked to watch for the blue and amber flashing lights on snow equipment. Vehicles are required to stay 15 metres behind city equipment.

The city also reminds residents that business sidewalks must be cleared within 24 hours and residential sidewalks within 48 hours.

Hoffman said things would start to improve soon.

“I would say the worst of the snow has already fallen. What we're dealing with is a little bit of those lingering flurries, but it still will impact visibility. It will still impact area roads and highways, so still treat it with the right amount of respect and diligence that you would need.”

Winter conditions are reported for most highways around the city, according to Saskatchewan Highway Hotline.

-With files from Miriam Valdes-Carletti