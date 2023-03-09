More snow expected Friday in parts of southwestern Ontario

Winter will be sticking around a little longer in southwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada says a stretch of the province, from Windsor to Hamilton, could get between 5 and 15 centimetres of snow on Friday.

A special weather statement has been issued for Brantford, Brant County, Woodstock, Tillsonburg, Oxford County, Caledonia, Haldimand County, Sarnia and Middlesex County.

Those areas are expected to get 10 to 15 centimetres of snow.

The Region of Waterloo, Guelph, southern Wellington County, Listowel and parts of the GTA could see closer to 5 to 10 centimetres of the white stuff.

The agency says the snow will start early Friday morning and reach the Niagara region by the afternoon, possibly affecting the morning and evening commutes.

Drivers could experience reduced visibility on the roads, while streets, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.