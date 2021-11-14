More snow, freezing rain on the way for Manitoba Tuesday: Environment Canada

Manitobans, prepare for more snow.

Environment Canada says a strong weather system is set to bring snow and freezing rain to central and northern Manitoba on Tuesday.

According to a special weather statement from Environment Canada, the strong weather system is headed for Manitoba on Tuesday and Tuesday night.

"This weather system will bring snow to parts of central and northern Manitoba," the statement reads.

The system is expected to bring between 10 and 25 cm of snow – especially in the areas from The Pas to Island Lake.

"South of the snow, a band of freezing rain is likely, causing slippery conditions," the statement reads.

HOW TO PREPARE FOR POWER OUTAGES DURING WINTER SNOW STORMS

This weather system comes days after a snow storm left thousands without power in Manitoba on Thursday. While power was restored as of Friday night, Manitoba Hydro says people need to know how to be prepared for outages.

"These emergency kits are things you would already probably in your house," Bruce Owen, a spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro, told CTV News on Friday.

He said Manitobans should have a phone charger and keep it charged, along with a phone charger that works in the car.

"Because we all know being connected is vital now in today's age," he said.

Candles and blankets are some more ideas Owen said Manitobans should keep in their emergency kit.

"It brings you peace of mind, it gives you a bit of leg up when things go south on you."

More information about how to build an emergency kit can be found on the Manitoba Hydro website.