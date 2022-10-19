More snow in northeastern Ont., up to 15 cm, Hwy. 144 closed

Environment Canada issued more winter weather advisories for several communities in northeastern Ontario Wednesday, as snow continues to fall prompting a road closure on Highway 144.

Between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by the afternoon, with snowfall rates up to two cm/h at times.

"The heaviest snowfall amounts are expected within the area from Kapuskasing to Timmins to Chapleau," Environment Canada said.

"The majority of the accumulation is expected through Wednesday morning."

Weather advisories are in effect for:

Agawa - Lake Superior Park

Chapleau - Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Fraserdale - Pledger Lake

Kapuskasing - Hearst - Smooth Rock Falls

Timmins - Cochrane - Iroquois Falls

"Treacherous winter weather conditions" have prompted the closure of a 117-kilometre stretch of Highway 144 between Highway 560 in the Westree area and Timmins.

This after Highway 11 was closed most of the day Tuesday between Hearst and Longlac.