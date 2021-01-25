Environment Canada says more snow is on the way for Windsor-Essex.

The forecaster says Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with winds gusting to 30km/h in the afternoon and a high reaching 0 Celsius.

Snow is expected to begin after midnight, up to 2 centimetres. There’s also a risk of freezing rain overnight, with more gusting winds. Temperature will be around -1C, but feel like -8C with the wind chill.

Environment Canada says periods of snow will ending near noon Tuesday, with anther 2cm expected. The temperature will remain steady near 0C.

As for Wednesday, the forecast says it will be cloudy with a high of -3C.