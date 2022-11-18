More snow in the Friday forecast for Windsor-Essex
Forecasted temperatures in Windsor-Essex remain well below the average for this time of year.
More flurries are expected Friday with a daytime high around zero — the average for this time of year being closer to 7 C.
Friday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries changing to 70 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill minus 9 this morning
Friday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 13 overnight.
Saturday: Mainly cloudy. Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill near minus 14.
Sunday: Sunny. High minus 1.
Monday: Sunny. High plus 5.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.
-
Windsor gearing up to watch FIFA World CupWatching the FIFA World Cup is a signature event in Windsor regardless of what teams are playing.
-
The Grey Cup wagers between Manitoba and Ontario’s major politiciansManitoba's Premier has made a football-based bet with Ontario Premier Doug Ford ahead of the Grey Cup on Sunday.
-
3-legged dog up for adoption at Calgary Humane SocietyThe Calgary Humane Society is hoping to find a home for a three-legged puppy named Duke.
-
Santa Claus parades, Magic of Lights kickoff Christmas season in OttawaThe Help Santa Toy Parade, the Barrhaven Santa Claus Parade and the Magic of Lights at Wesley Clover Parks are all this weekend in Ottawa.
-
Parents are buying fewer baby clothes, a sign of deep financial distressCustomers are pulling back on spending at Gap and Old Navy — particularly in the baby clothing category that shows just how much families are feeling inflation's pinch.
-
Fit as a fiddle: Pot-bellied pig almost back to his old self againThe two-year-old pot-bellied pig was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the spring that left him partially paralyzed.
-
Change of plans: Sydney parade route will include Whitney PierThe tradition of the Santa Claus Parade coming down Whitney Pier’s main drag has divided people for days now.
-
'We’ll be ready': Western Mustangs prepare to face Laval at Mitchell BowlThe outcome of the Mitchell Bowl between the Western Mustangs and Laval University on Saturday will determine who will advance to the Vanier Cup. It will be the game of the year, with two of the best Canadian teams going head-to-head.
-
Police searching for suspect after attempted child abductionWinnipeg Police are looking for a suspect after an attempted child abduction in the West End Thursday morning.