More snow in the Windsor-Essex forecast

Environment Canada is calling for more snow in the Windsor-Essex region.

The forecaster says Monday will be sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud Monday morning. High 2C, but a wind chill of -8C in the morning.

Cloudy Monday night, with periods of snow beginning in the evening and ending before morning. Local amount is expected to be two centimetres with a low -1C.

Here’s the forecast over the next week:

Tuesday: Cloudy. Wind becoming west 30 km/h in the morning then light late in the afternoon. High 3C. UV index 1 or low. Night - Clear. Low -1C.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 4C. Night - Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 5C.

Thurdsay: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 9C. Night - Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 5C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 6C. Night - Cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 2C. Night - Cloudy periods. Low -2C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 2C.

The average temperature this time of year is 6C and the average low is -1.7C.