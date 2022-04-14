More snow is coming to southern Manitoba on Thursday
As the spring storm enters its second day in southern Manitoba, Environment Canada is revealing how much more snow it predicts is coming to the province.
On Thursday morning, the weather agency told CTV News Winnipeg that so far Winnipeg has received 25 centimetres of snow. It predicts the city, along with the Red River Valley and southeast Manitoba, will be hit with another five to 10 centimetres as the day progresses.
According to Environment Canada, Brandon experienced blizzard conditions for 10 hours straight on Wednesday. These conditions included 90 km/h winds and zero visibility.
The weather agency was unable to provide current snowfall totals for Brandon, but said the storm will bring only a couple more centimetres on Thursday.
Environment Canada added that Dauphin and the Interlake region will likely be hit with another five to 10 centimetres of snow on the second day of the storm.
As for which community is expected to be hit the hardest on Thursday, the weather agency said it is Berens River, which is expected to receive 10 to 15 centimetres.
- With files from CTV’s Terri Apostle
