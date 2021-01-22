Cloud coverage dominates the early forecast ahead of the flurries, which should start around noon.
As evening comes the snow fades off, and then it’s just a matter of time before the frigid Arctic air moves in, plunging temperatures into Saturday morning.
Frostbite risk will increase throughout the weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today –Snow Showers.
High: -7
Evening: -8
Saturday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: -19
Afternoon High: -18
Sunday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -32
Afternoon High: -22