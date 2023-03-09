More snow on the way as Calgary will get 'clipped' on Friday

The five to eight centimetres of snow that's been forecast for tomorrow (Calgary-specific!) is still on the table.

It's all part of a system that's barreling out of Wyoming; southern Alberta is on the northern crest of this clipper. Given that these systems rotate counter-clockwise, that northern face has westward motion, which means there's potential for snow to roll back on us; hence the potential range, since model forecasting off of where these systems form up in the Rockies has been cantankerous for a good while.

Environment Canada has added advisories that will likely shift to snowfall warnings and winter storm warnings for southern Alberta as part of this setup, as well.

Still, the output is well-enough verified now, with Saturday's early-week snowfall prediction narrowed in to 'just past midnight', if at all.

I won't be surprised if by tomorrow the morning edition of the forecast calls for three to five centimetres locally, instead; this system keeps trending south.

Beyond, we’re still caught under variable cloud, with the veritable change in the forecast still slated for early next week, as we break free of the trough and push into southwesterly gust patterns – warm, dry wind will help melt the snow away – though not entirely, at the current tilt.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -9 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low -15 C

Friday

Snow

Daytime high: -9 C

Evening: snow, low -12 C

Saturday

Mostly cloudy

Daytime high: -8 C

Evening: some cloud, low -14 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -9 C

Evening: snow, low -11 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

I used one of Jean's photos last week, but now I'm invested in the saga of this Strathmore resident's backyard companions. Apparently there's a calf out there, too, not captured in this shot. Thanks, Jean!

