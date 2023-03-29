More snow on the way for Simcoe Muskoka and surrounding areas
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Molly Frommer
A weather travel advisory is in effect for late Wednesday afternoon.
The national weather agency issued the advisory for parts of Simcoe and Dufferin counties, Muskoka, Parry Sound and surrounding areas.
Environment Canada also wants to make residents aware a sharp cold front will move through southern Ontario Wednesday, bringing a burst of heavy snow, with wind along the front that may gust as high as 60 km/h.
It also warns travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather and urges drivers to slow down driving in slippery conditions, watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.
