More snow on the way for southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says more snow is in the forecast Thursday for southwestern Ontario.
A snowfall warning remains in place for Brantford and Brant County, as well as Hamilton, Simcoe, Delhi, Norfolk, St. Thomas and Elgin County.
Brant County and Hamilton could see between 10 and 15 centimetres of the white stuff, while Dunnville, Caledonia and Haldimand may get between 20 and 30 centimentres.
The agency says there could be up to two centimetres of snow per hour throughout the day.
A winter travel advisory for Waterloo Region, Guelph, Stratford, and southern Perth County ended around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Environment Canada says those areas will get a brief break from the snow in the morning, but another five centimetres could fall by evening.
Drivers are being warned about reduced visibility on the roads due to blowing snow, as well as slippery conditions.
A snow event was declared Wednesday night in Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo, Woolwich Township and the Township of Wellesley. The parking ban remains in effect in effect for 24 hours or until cancelled by the municipality.
A number of school and bus cancellations were also announced Thursday morning.
