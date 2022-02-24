More snow on the way for southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says snow could cause problems on the Friday morning commute.
The weather agency issued a travel advisory for most of southwestern Ontario, stretching from Windsor to Ottawa.
The snow is expected to start Thursday night and continue into Friday morning.
The agency says it could be heavy at times, with a total accumulation of five to 10 centimetres.
Environment Canada warns that blowing snow could impact visibility on the roads, and drivers should prepare for hazardous driving conditions.
Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo issued snow events and parking bans on Thursday, meaning residents will need to move their vehicles by 11:59 p.m. The bans will stay in effect for at least 24 hours. Cars parked on streets during the bans may be ticketed and towed.
