More snow on the way for the region

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce, as well as travel advisories for London-Middlesex and Sarnia-Lambton.

Included in the watch are Goderich, Bluewater, southern Huron County, Listowel , Milverton, northern Perth County, Stratford, Mitchell, southern Perth County, Wingham, Blyth and northern Huron County.

Snow squalls are expected to develop Wednesday evening and continue through Thursday.

According to Environment Canada snow may be heavy at times tonight as a result of lake effect off of Lake Huron. Snow should lift north of the area on Thursday morning.

Drivers are reminded to be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably — changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

Wednesday: Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Temperature steady near plus 1.

Wednesday Night: Flurries. Risk of snow squalls overnight. Local amount 5 cm. Temperature steady near zero.

Thursday: Flurries ending near noon then cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls in the morning. Local amount 2 cm. Temperature steady near plus 1.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 4.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High zero.