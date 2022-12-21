More snow, travel troubles predicted as winter storm watch issued for Lower Mainland

As B.C.’s Lower Mainland struggles with the fallout from a significant snowfall and continues to see frigid temperatures, another blast of wintry weather is predicted to hit the region.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a winter storm watch Wednesday afternoon for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, noting that these alerts mean "multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together."

The weather system is expected to hit the South Coast Thursday night and bring between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow and eventually transition to rain.

"Freezing rain is possible during the transition. The exact precipitation amounts and timing of the changeover to rain remain uncertain at this point, but there is a good consensus that the combination of impactful weather will begin early Friday," according to the weather agency.

Travel conditions are expected to be treacherous, with mixed precipitation and easterly winds significantly reducing visibility for drivers.

"Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas," ECCC's warning continues.

The storm watch is expected to remain in effect until Saturday.