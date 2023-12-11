More staff needed to help the vulnerable in Sudbury

The current number of homeless people in Sudbury is the highest it’s ever been. At the same time, there is an employment shortage for community agencies that work with the vulnerable.

To help meet the growing need and to recruit employees, a health and social services job fair is being held Wednesday in the foyer at Tom Davis Square from noon to 8 p.m.

“The people that we are looking for are people with empathy and heart but also that have a thick skin,” said Ray Landry, the coordinator of The Homelessness Network.

“It’s hard work but it’s purposeful work.”

Right now, 236 people on the by-name list are homeless and have signed up to be put on a list for housing opportunities. That’s the highest it has ever been since the list started in July 2021.

“There is definitely a need for this job fair,” said Cindy Junkala, co-ordinator of Shelters and Homelessness for Greater Sudbury.

“The agencies that will be having tables set up at the fair definitely have a dire need to hire.”

The agencies featured at the job fair all work with the vulnerable population. The jobs are varied, from outreach on the streets to shelter staff and case management.

Officials with the Homelessness Network and city said the number of people on the list to find housing continues to grow each week.

They say with colder weather setting in, the need to hire more help for social services agencies is urgent.