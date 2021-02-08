Two more staff and three more patients have tested positive at Health Sciences North for COVID-19, the hospital announced Monday evening.

The outbreak at HSN is on the J and K hallways of the 6th floor of the South Tower of the Ramsey Lake Health Centre, where a patient and an HSN staff member testing positive over the weekend.

The added cases were confirmed as of 3 p.m. Monday, HSN said in a news release.

"While HSN has postponed 55 non-urgent and elective surgeries for the week of Feb. 8-14, all other clinics and procedures at the hospital continue as normal," the release said.

"HSN continues to be a safe place for patients, designated care partners, staff, learners and volunteers."