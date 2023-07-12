Tornado watch issued for Windsor, Ont. region

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch Wednesday evening as the region remains under a special weather statement due to heavy rainfall in the forecast for Windsor-Essex.

The alert has been upgraded from a severe thunderstorm watch that was issued earlier Wednesday.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce a tornado. Strong wind gusts and heavy rain are also possible.

Environment Canada said this is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.

In the event of a tornado, it is recommended you take the following actions: Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

Earlier in the day a special weather statement was issued for the region due to rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 millimetres being expected, with isolated amounts of up to 100 mm also possible.

The rain is predicted to continue through Thursday morning.

Rain at times heavy is expected to move into southwestern Ontario early this evening and continue into Thursday morning. Embedded thunderstorms are likely as well with very high rainfall rates possible.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Showers beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Low 19.

Thursday: Showers ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 perc ent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Amount 5 to 10 mm. High 28. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.