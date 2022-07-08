More stormy weather possible in southern Alberta this week

AFTERNOON EDITION: Calgary's chance for storms has lessened, but remains no-zero. We're looking at a few spots north of here along the QE2 that could receive some severe storm warnings, but that's about it - the majority of supercellular activity is shaping for north of Red Deer.and in Saskatchewan, where the central regions have tornado watches in effect. In fat, southern Saskatchewan could see some of the worst storms of the week (or longer) developing, and repeating tomorrow.

Calgary's going to receive a "ditto" nod tomorrow from me. Right now, while storms exist in the afternoon forecast, they're largely spotty and shouldn't put up much of a fight locally.

Sunday could be a different story, with a lessened mirroring of Thursday's activity in our province, and potentially significant storms piling free of the foothills.

MORNING UPDATE: Good morning, Stampede-goers! Have a wonderful time at the parade. Sunny and warm weather awaits those heading down along the parade route.

For those planning to take in the grounds this evening, be aware of storm potential off the foothills – again. The same southwesterly jet as yesterday will press in on storm development for the later afternoon, though with far less energy to work with than yesterday. That said, hail and wind are the greatest potential threats from these storms, with a very slight chance for this wave to produce a tornado.

Much of this happens north of Calgary; when you start seeing towering cumulus in that direction, look to the west. It'll be trying to swing in. This appears likely to happen during or just out of the six o’clock hour.

We'll run similar risk patterns now on Saturday and Sunday. Tracking our upper-air, we're keeping to that southwesterly pattern through at least Sunday.

Thereafter, temperatures still expect to rise, becoming the warmest we've had this year by the midweek.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Friday

Evening: slight shower or storm risk, clearing overnight, low 12 C

Saturday

Sunny, building cloud

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: shower risk, sl. chance of storms, low 12 C

Sunday

Sunny, building cloud, storm risk

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: storm risk, low 13 C

Monday

Sunny

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: clear, low 14 C

Tuesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 28 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: clear, low 16 C

Caris sent a lovely aftermath photo, taken along Highway 567

With stormy weather on the horizon, we'd love to see your photos, but only if it's safe to do so.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six!

Tuesday