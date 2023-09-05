More structures confirmed to have been destroyed, damaged due to wildfire in B.C.'s Shuswap

The total number of structures confirmed to have been destroyed or damaged by a wildfire in B.C.'s Shuswap region has risen, according to local officials who say the complete toll is still unknown.

The Bush Creek East wildfire exploded in size and tore through the area on Aug. 18, triggering widespread evacuation orders. While orders are being downgraded and rescinded, residents are being told to brace for what they will find when they return.

"It's important to emphasize that the area is very different now," said Derek Sutherland, the director of emergency operations for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District in a video update Tuesday, stressing that the destruction was widespread, the fire is still burning and hazards like danger trees are still present.

In a separate update, the CSRD said a federal search and rescue team has determined that 176 structures were completely lost, which is up from the previously reported 131. An additional 50 structures have been damaged, up from 37.

"These are approximate numbers as a full damage assessment could not be completed by Canada Task Force 1 due to active wildfire and other hazards," the update said. "CSRD Building Department staff will continue to conduct damage assessments in areas not accessible to Canada Task Force 1. Be advised that the numbers may change further."

Local volunteer firefighters are among those whose homes have been destroyed and two of them have shared video showing the charred remains on their properties.

Impacted evacuees are being contacted directly, but the district urges anyone who is uncertain about the state of their property to search their address in an online database or to contact the Shuswap Emergency Program.

The district is planning a phased return, with those who suffered losses going first.

"They're going to have a chance to see their properties and take some time privately," Tracy Hughes, the CSRD's public information officer, said in the video update.

Officials stressed that it is important for people, who are understandably anxious and impatient, to only return once the orders impacting their properties are officially lifted in order to prevent chaos and congestion.

Evacuees are also being told not to discontinue any emergency support services they are receiving until they have confirmed that their homes are habitable.

On Aug. 31, the Bush Creek East wildfire was estimated at 43,084 hectares. According to the BC Wildfire Service, no growth has been observed since that date.

The fire burned outside of the CSRD's boundaries, damaging and destroying homes in other communities. In the neighbouring Thompson-Nicola Regional District, nine structures were destroyed and two were damaged.

Last month, the Skwlax te Secwepemculecw First Nation said 85 five structures were destroyed – which represents roughly one-third of all of the structures in the community. The nation also said the total was considered preliminary.