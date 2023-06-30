More students in northern Ont. can access training to become paramedics

Provincial money has been announced to add more than 300 spaces in paramedic programs across the province.

Schools that will benefit in northern Ontario include Cambrian College, Collège Boréal, Confederation College and Northern College.

“The newly expanded Ontario Learn and Stay Grant will provide students studying in the first year of a paramedic program in 2023-2024 at select post-secondary institutions with funding for free tuition, books, compulsory fees and other direct educational costs,” the province said in a news release.

“After graduating, students will need to work in the same region they studied for a minimum of six months for every full year of study funded by the grant.”

Funding for the plan is coming from $51 million over the next three years the province announced earlier to support municipalities in reducing ambulance offload delays, providing funding for dedicated nurses to offload patients in hospital emergency rooms.

As of January 2022, funding eligibility has been expanded to paramedics, respiratory therapists and physician assistants in addition to nurses.

“There is a significant demand for paramedics in communities across the province, and our government is making it as easy as possible for those who want to train and work in this important profession,” Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, said in the release.

“In partnership with the Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs, we are strengthening Ontario’s paramedic workforce for years to come.”

More details can be found here.