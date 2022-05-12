More sunshine and heat in Windsor-Essex weather
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Environment Canada is calling for three straight days of sunshine in the Windsor-Essex forecast.
It will be sunny on Thursday with a high of 29C. The evening is expected to be clear and a low of 13C.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Sunny again on Friday with another high of 29C.
- Saturday will be sunny with a high 28C.
- Cloudy on Sunday with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high 24C.
- Monday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high 25C.
- Tuesday will have a mix of sun and cloud. High 22C.
The average high this time of year is 19.3C and the average low is 8.3C.
-
-
Ontario reports 1,453 people in hospital with COVID-19, 18 more deathsOntario health officials are reporting 1,453 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 168 patients in intensive care.
-
Kenney, Copping to update on increase to health-care capacity in AlbertaPremier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Jason Copping are scheduled to provide an update on work to increase Alberta's health-care capacity through the addition of critical care beds.
-
Chatham teen arrested for assault after family disputeChatham-Kent police say a 16-year-old Chatham male was arrested for assault after a dispute with his family.
-
Kitchener splash pads now openWarm summer-like temperatures have prompted the City of Kitchener to open its splash pads early.
-
Dashmesh Culture Centre covers Calgary Transit fares SaturdayIn celebration of this weekend's Nagar Kirtan parade in the city's northeast, Calgary Transit will be free to ride throughout the city for a 12-hour period on Saturday,
-
Fire damages west-end townhome in London, Ont.Witnesses say a woman and a small child escaped a townhome fire in the city’s west end Friday morning.
-
New Brunswick Court of Appeal maintains ban on sale of flavoured e-cigarettesThe New Brunswick Court of Appeal has upheld a lower court decision not to suspend the province's ban on the sale of flavoured e-cigarettes.
-
Federal officials to announce supports for wildfire seasonFederal officials will announce supports for wildfire season Friday in an effort to prevent the same level of devastation seen in previous years.