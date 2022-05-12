iHeartRadio

More sunshine and heat in Windsor-Essex weather

Environment Canada is calling for three straight days of sunshine in the Windsor-Essex forecast.

It will be sunny on Thursday with a high of 29C. The evening is expected to be clear and a low of 13C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

  • Sunny again on Friday with another high of 29C.
  • Saturday will be sunny with a high 28C.
  • Cloudy on Sunday with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high 24C.
  • Monday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high 25C.
  • Tuesday will have a mix of sun and cloud. High 22C.

The average high this time of year is 19.3C and the average low is 8.3C.

