More testing needed to determine cause of death in Edmonton homicide investigation

Investigators and the medical examiner's office are still working to figure out what killed a 26-year-old man who was found in a home in northeast Edmonton last Thursday.

Officers were called to a report of a sudden death in the area of 120 Avenue and 82 Street around 2 p.m. that day.

Police have not publicly named the victim but said his death is suspicious and homicide detectives are leading the case.

An autopsy was done by the Edmonton Medical Examiner on Tuesday.

"The cause and manner of death are pending further testing. As such, no further information is available at this time," Sgt. Dan Tames wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).