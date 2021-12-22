More testing needed to determine cause of death of man found in Eastwood vehicle
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
Police have identified the man who was found dead in a vehicle on an Eastwood street one week ago, but not what killed him, yet.
An autopsy was completed Tuesday, six days after a body was found by police attending an unrelated call near 120 Avenue and 82 Street.
The next day, police released the name of the victim – 62-year-old Robert Broen – but said "further testing is required to determine the cause and manner of death."
Broen's death is still being treated as suspicious and homicide detectives continue to investigate.
Investigators had previously said the vehicle Broen was found in "appeared to be abandoned" and was covered in snow.
Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
-
Manitoulin Island photographer wins national competitionManitoulin Island photographer Peter Baumgarten was recently named winner in the epic landscape category of the Canadian Geographic 2021 Canadian Photos of the Year competition.
-
Victoria Filipino community raising funds for people affected by Philippines typhoonThe Victoria Filipino community is stepping up to help after a typhoon struck the Philippines last week.
-
Salvation Army to provide emergency shelter spaces in response to winter weatherWith the threat of snow and below-zero temperatures in the Greater Victoria forecast, the Salvation Army is getting ready by providing a warm place to sleep for people living on the streets.
-
Dog owner recounts harrowing moments when his husky charged at a cougar in SaanichJarrod Lucoe captured the moment on cellphone video: His three-year-old husky Miika charging at a cougar just outside the front door of their family home in Saanich.
-
Spin studio in North Bay temporarily closes due to concerns about COVID-19Although the government hasn’t issued a lockdown, Revolve Cycle has shut its doors temporarily to ensure safety of clients
-
New restrictions to change Alberta events, hospitality industryAlberta has once again announced new rules and restrictions to slow the spread of the virus and although some changes may seem minor, some businesses are expected a major impact.
-
Second dose appointments now available for Manitoba childrenAppointments for Manitoba children looking to get their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can now be booked.
-
'They're really hitting the hardest hit industries during the pandemic': Businesses reeling, calling for evidence to support closuresSweeping new public health restrictions are about to come into effect as B.C. faces record-breaking COVID-19 case numbers, but some in affected industries question the evidence for the closure rules.