More than 1,000 health-care workers in the Region of Waterloo have now received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccines arrived in the region on Dec. 21 and the first doses were administered on Dec. 22.

Earlier this week, officials said they plan to vaccinate between 300 and 400 people a day. The clinic at Grand River Hospital will be open seven days a week.

Officials say they're looking into additional clinic sites when more doses are available.

“We understand what this vaccine means to our community and are committed to rolling it out as quickly and efficiently as we can,” said WRPS Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton in a news release. “New information is available daily and we are learning and adapting our plans as we go. Thank you to the community for your patience. Roll-out of the full vaccination program will take time.”

More doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected in January, along with doses of the Moderna vaccine.