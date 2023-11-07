More than 1,000 new residential units approved in Kitchener-Waterloo
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
The city councils of Kitchener and Waterloo have given the green light for several buildings that will have over 1,000 new places to live.
During a Monday night meeting, Kitchener city council approved construction of an 11-storey, mixed use building on King Street East that will have 77 residential units.
Two towers on Fischer-Hallman Road, 14 and 22 storeys, were also given the go ahead. These will add up to 373 more units.
A 32-storey rental tower on Weber Street East with 440 units had already received approval at a special council meeting a week earlier.
During another meeting Monday night, Waterloo city council gave the green light to a mixed-used building on King Street South that will have 129 units.
-
-
Toronto Metropolitan University appoints retired judge to review open letter by legal students on Israel-Hamas warToronto Metropolitan University will be conducting an external review after more than 70 students from its law school recently signed an open letter declaring their support for 'all forms of Palestinian resistance' and denying Israel’s existence while demanding that the school administration call for a ceasefire in the region.
-
Sentencing hearing begins for man, mother involved in fatal crashDozens of friends and family members flooded a Winnipeg courtroom Tuesday as the sentencing hearing began for a man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving in a fatal collision that killed a 24-year-old woman.
-
-
$500K in stolen property recovered from single suspect, Kelowna RCMP sayMore than $500,000 worth of stolen property has been recovered from a single suspect in B.C.'s Okanagan, according to authorities.
-
Perth County farm incident sends one to trauma centre with serious injuriesA 34-year-old was transported to a trauma centre Monday, after police say they were injured in a farm incident in Perth County.
-
Police investigate hate-motivated graffiti at two Kitchener schoolsWaterloo regional police are investigating two separate incidents of hate-motivated graffiti at Kitchener schools.
-
Original power station transforming into craft distillery as industry booms in AlbertaStarting in 1911, the solid concrete building pushed electricity into Calgary's early power grid. But by this time next year, the former East Calgary Sub-Station in the southeast neighbourhood of Highfield will serve craft cocktails and fine food, and host events.
-
Kitchener crash closes section of Huron RoadA collision has closed Huron Road in Kitchener between Trussler Road and Amand Drive.