More than 1,000 new residential units approved in Kitchener-Waterloo

The city councils of Kitchener and Waterloo have given the green light for several buildings that will have over 1,000 new places to live.

During a Monday night meeting, Kitchener city council approved construction of an 11-storey, mixed use building on King Street East that will have 77 residential units.

Two towers on Fischer-Hallman Road, 14 and 22 storeys, were also given the go ahead. These will add up to 373 more units.

A 32-storey rental tower on Weber Street East with 440 units had already received approval at a special council meeting a week earlier.

During another meeting Monday night, Waterloo city council gave the green light to a mixed-used building on King Street South that will have 129 units.