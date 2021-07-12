More than 1,000 wildfires reported already in B.C. this year
Hundreds of homes remain on evacuation alert in the Okanagan Falls area, but an evacuation order for 77 properties has been rescinded.
In a news release the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said Monday those properties are now on evacuation alert, as are the 627 that were already under an alert as a result of a wildfire in the area.
Flames broke out Sunday just east of Skaha Lake, and at one point the fire was considered out of control.
A map populated by the BC Wildfire Service showed the Thomas Creek wildfire had reached 500 hectares (0.5 square kilometres) in size Monday, and remained out of control as of 5 p.m. It is believed the fire was human-caused.
The BCWS dashboard showed there were 306 known fires burning across B.C. Monday afternoon, and the province has seen more than 1,000 already this year.
The most common suspected causes are lightning and human activity. Of those currently burning, about 70 per cent are believed to have been sparked by lightning.
Nearly one-third of the active fires are considered to be out of control.
-
Emily Murphy statue in Edmonton smeared with red paintThe statue of Emily Murphy in Edmonton was covered in red paint and had the word “racist” painted over the plaque.
-
26-year-old woman killed after collision with train in central AlbertaA 26-year-old woman from Ponoka, Alta., was killed after a collision between a car and a train occurred in central Alberta Monday afternoon.
-
'It is heartbreaking': vigil held for three-year-old girl killed in fatal stabbingStuffed animals, flowers and candles lined the side of King Edward Street as community members, friends and family gathered Monday to mourn the death of a three-year-old girl allegedly stabbed by her father.
-
Health advocates alarmed over cigar lounge exemption in Alberta tobacco legislationAnti-smoking advocates in Alberta want the province to walk back legislation that would allow cigar lounges to operate.
-
More than 160 unmarked graves found near another B.C. residential school site: Penelakut TribeThere has been another devastating discovery of unmarked graves near a residential school site in B.C., according to the local First Nation.
-
One man in hospital, another injured following Caledon shootingOne person is in hospital and another is injured following a shooting early Saturday morning in the area of Highway 10 and Escarpment Side Road in the Town of Caledon.
-
School Councils' Association 'concerned' about new advisory bodies being created by education ministerThe association representing school councils in Alberta is concerned about two new advisory bodies the education minister is creating to gather feedback.
-
Night of nostalgia inspires new theathre company in Saint John, N.B.An unexpected night of nostalgia has inspired a new theatre company dedicated to performers and crew entering their 'third act' of life.
-
Company protested for old growth logging donates lumber to Lytton, B.C., rebuilding effortThe B.C. company that has faced months of protests over its logging of old growth forests on Vancouver Island has pledged to provide enough lumber to rebuild dozens of homes in fire-ravaged Lytton.