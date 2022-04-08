More than 1,100 customers still without power in southwest Sask.

SaskPower said a total of 1,122 customers woke up without power once again on Friday in southwest Saskatchewan, as crews continue work to repair damaged infrastructure after a spring snowstorm earlier this week.

In a release Thursday night the power company said all customers in Maple Creek have now had power restored and the line to the water treatment plant has also been repaired.

“The north feeder has been restored to the village of Golden Prairie and to Piapot and the remainder of the three-phase line not of Golden Prairie will be complete tomorrow,” SaskPower said in a release.

The release also stated crews are making good progress on the line feeding Nekaneet, with SaskPower anticipating power will be restored on Friday.

The remainder of the affected area fed by the main line south of Maple Creek including Cypress Hills is expected to be restored by 10 p.m. Saturday.