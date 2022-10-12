More than 900 P.E.I. customers still without power; opposition calls for inquiry on Fiona response

Nearly three weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona crashed into Atlantic Canada, downing trees, knocking out power, and leaving behind widespread damage, 919 Maritime Electric customers on Prince Edward Island were still off the grid as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

That number is down 2,230 from Tuesday evening, when 3,149 customers were still without power, according to the Maritime Electric power outage map.

The utility says some customers, particularly those who are experiencing individual outages due to issues such as damaged masts, may not have their power restored until Friday -- three weeks after the storm hit the region.

At its peak, about 90 per cent of the electrical system -- or about 82,000 customers -- lost power due to Fiona, which hit the island on Sept. 24.

As of Tuesday, Maritime Electric said more than 260 crews were still working to safely restore power to Island residents.

The P.E.I. government has posted a list of reception centres where residents who are without power can go to charge their devices and keep warm.

OFFICIAL OPPOSITION CALLS FOR INQUIRY

P.E.I.'s Green Party is calling for a public inquiry into the province’s response to Fiona.

The inquiry would demand information from third-party organizations who played a critical role in the province's response, including Maritime Electric, telecommunications companies, and the Canadian Red Cross, among others.

P.E.I. Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker told CTV News Tuesday that without a public inquiry, it's "literally impossible" to compel all of the information required from specific entities.

Bevan-Baker added an inquiry would ensure the best possible response during the island's next storm.

“Yes, we’re calling for a public inquiry, but our primary focus here has to be getting power back to Islanders and getting the monetary supports, the compensation, the relief supports, that all Islanders desperately need,” he said.

CALLS FOR CONTRACTORS

P.E.I. is looking for more support for residents whose homes or businesses were damaged in post-tropical storm Fiona.

The Construction Association of PEI is putting a call out to contractors on the island, and across Canada, to register with the organization so it can connect them with Islanders in need.

Repairs could include water damage, leaking roofs and electrical damage, among others.

P.E.I. says it will assist in covering travel expenses and accommodations for those who are willing to come to the province to help contractors make repairs.

Contractors must supply their business number, proof of liability insurance, and proof of workers compensation coverage.

They can contact the Construction Association of PEI by emailing contractors@capei.ca.

Islanders who are struggling to find a contractor to complete repairs can register with CAPEI by calling 1-902-370-4357 or emailing fionahelp@capei.ca.