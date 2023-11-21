More than 1,200 vehicles stolen in Ottawa so far this year

Ottawa police say more than 1,200 vehicles have been stolen in the city so far this year, including 85 this month alone.

Vehicle thefts have been a perennial problem for the Ottawa Police Service and police say their work continues to disrupt thieves, but they're reminding residents to remain vigilant and secure their vehicles.

"This isn't just limited to one part of the city," said Const. Mike Cudrasov. "We're starting to see it in several different pockets."

Statistics provided by the Ottawa Police Service show 262 vehicles have been reported stolen in Barrhaven, 205 have been reported stolen in Orléans and 130 have been reported stolen in Stittsville and Kanata. More than 350 vehicles were reported stolen in central Ottawa and 199 thefts were reported in Ottawa South.

There are also reports in Richmond, Manotick, Greely, Osgoode, Kanata and Navan.

Police say late model luxury SUVs and light trucks continue be commonly targeted by thieves, but newer models of the Rav4, Honda CRV, Jeep Grand Cherokee as well as Ford F-Series trucks have been stolen.

Vehicles that are equipped with a proximity key (i.e., push-button start), have also been targeted by thieves, police said.

In addition, police are warning that the thieves could be armed. Police have seized Tasers, pepper spray and crowbars during arrests related to stolen vehicles. Police urge residents to call 911 if they spot someone stealing a car.

"For your own safety, DO NOT (sic) engage the thief," police warn. "Further to that, if you have the ability to track your vehicle once it has been stolen, do not follow the vehicle. Please call 911 and advise the operator that you have a tracking device on the vehicle."

Theft prevention tips