More than $1.3M worth of drugs seized in Waterloo and Kitchener

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has seized approximately $1,340,000 worth of drugs during busts in Kitchener and Waterloo.

On March 3, search warrants were carried out on Silverbirch Road in Waterloo, as well as Chantilly Street and Doon Village Road in Kitchener.

Police found approximately 5.6 kilograms of suspected cocaine, approximately 8.4 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, and approximately 96.7 grams of suspected fentanyl.

The estimated street value of the drugs is more than $1,340,000.

Police said they also seized approximately $115,000 in cash, two vehicles, a bulletproof vest, a vacuum sealer, a money counter and several phones.

A 23-year Kitchener man is facing a trafficking charge and seven counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, while another 23-year-old Kitchener man and a 36-year-old Waterloo man are charged with three counts each of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police said their investigation continues and additional changes are anticipated.