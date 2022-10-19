More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
The national health agency issued a recall on Tuesday for certain lots of Bed Head TIGI, Dove and Tresemmé dry shampoo products sold over the last two years.
"Immediately stop using the recalled product and dispose of it in accordance with the instructions for disposal on the packaging," Health Canada warned in a recall notice.
The government said 1,574,426 units of the affected products were sold in Canada from January 2020 to October 2022.
Exposure to benzene can occur via inhalation, orally and can be absorbed through skin. High exposure to the chemical can cause several forms of cancer including leukemia and blood cancers.
"Daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences," Canada's health agency said.
Unilever said it is recalling the products out of "abundance of caution."
As of Oct.7, Unilever has received no reports of injuries in Canada related to the use of the effected products.
