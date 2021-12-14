More than 1,700 vehicles damaged in B.C. floods, number expected to climb

“Insane. It’s been insane.”

That’s how driver Quen Wyllie from Aggressive Towing describes the last few weeks of work as he gets ready to pull out a trailer on the Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford Tuesday afternoon.

“The trailer was drowned out in water so they all have to go get it looked at,” he explained.

He, along with other tow truck drivers, say they’re still trying to catch up on calls since the unprecedented floods hit B.C.

ICBC says it’s received almost 1,750 claims linked to the extreme weather, 466 of those from the Lower Mainland.

“Some of them (vehicles) floated into the ditch. Some of them were just flooded out from people trying to evacuate out of the area. Some of them were parked on the farm properties and were filled up with water,” Wyllie said.

Both Wyllie, and Ty Kennedy of Reliable Towing in Mission, believe the number of claims will go much higher.

“I’m sure that’s a low number. I’m sure there’s vehicles that they still don’t know about,” said Kennedy.

“All of our locations are still pulling vehicles out of areas,” he said.

One of the areas tow truck drivers will return to later this week is the mudslide near Agassiz where Kennedy says some vehicles remain buried.

“It looks like carnage. It’s almost an eerie feeling,” he said of that location.

“It’s just been crazy. None of us in this industry have ever seen this type of disaster,” Kennedy explained.

ICBC said the damage to vehicles is wide-ranging and covers everything from fully submerged vehicles that will have to be written-off to those that will just need repairs. The corporation says it’s too early to estimate the costs.

ICBC also said it is prioritizing flood-related claims and providing free replacement identification for driver’s licences.

Non-perishable food items and essential goods are being collected for the United Way Flood Response Team at most claim centres and driver licencing offices.