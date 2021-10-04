More than $1 million in cannabis products seized in Kanata, Carleton Place
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Police have seized more than one million dollars’ worth of illegal cannabis products after searches in Kanata and Carleton Place.
The searches last week of an industrial plant on Emily Street in Carleton Place and a home on Huntsman Crescent in Kanata uncovered more than 700 cannabis plants and 88 kilograms of processed cannabis, OPP said Monday.
Police also found cannabis shake, resin, edibles, thousands of dollars in cash and growing equipment.
Four Ottawa residents are facing drug charges in relation to the seizures. They are all due in court next month.
-
Barrie businesses equipped with rapid COVID-19 test kitsBusinesses in Barrie are utilizing rapid COVID-19 testing kits as an added layer of security and protection for staff and customers.
-
Brian Pallister resigns as MLA for Fort WhyteFormer Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has resigned as MLA for Fort Whyte.
-
Investigation into man's death following single-vehicle crash in Clarington continuesOntario’s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances that led to a 48-year-old man's death following a single-vehicle collision in Clarington Saturday.
-
Driver reportedly pulled over near Marshall, Sask. by someone in black SUV impersonating officerSaskatchewan RCMP say a driver was reportedly pulled over by someone who may have been posing as police officer.
-
-
About 80 per cent of Ontario education workers have attested to full vaccination: ministerOntario's education minister says about 80 per cent of school staff have attested to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Career training to break the cycle of youth homelessnessThe Home Depot Foundation launched a new initiative to break the cycle of youth homelessness called TradeWorx.
-
Motorcyclists caught speeding over 200 km/h in Lethbridge: policeLethbridge police say tickets have been issued to two motorcyclists caught travelling over 200 km/h.
-
Calgary Buffalo Hockey Association player suspended over video recorded in dressing roomA player has been suspended indefinitely as a Calgary minor hockey association's disciplinary committee looks into a video that was recorded in a dressing room and shared on social media.