About 10,000 people were still without power Thursday evening, mainly on Manitoulin Island. Power has been restored in several areas, but 10,444 customers were still in the dark as of 8:30 p.m.

The new estimate for when power will be restored is now 1 a.m. March 12, Hydo One said in an update on its outage map.

Original story:

More than 15,000 Hydro One customers in the area from Manitoulin Island to the outskirts of Greater Sudbury are without power, Hydro One said Thursday.

Spokesperson Alicia Sayers said the entire Island is affected, as well as communities stretching from Whitefish, Spanish and Walden, taking in 15, 278 customers.

The cause of the outage is under investigation, Sayers said. A helicopter has been dispatched, as well as road crews to try and determine the cause.

Power should be restored by 7:15 p.m., according to the outage map. Sayers said a more firm time estimate will be available once crews determine the cause of the outage.

"We appreciate the public's patience," Sayers said. "It's not easy to be without power, especially right now."

The outage was reported at 3:13 p.m.