More than $10,000 worth of drugs seized, 2 arrested: Perth County OPP

Two people have been arrested and over $10,500 worth of drugs seized after police in Listowel carried out a search Tuesday.

According to a news release from Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), officers executed a search warrant at an Elm Avenue North residence.

A quantity of suspected Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Cocaine and Hydromorphone with an approximate value of $10,570, was seized. Police said cash and offence related property was also seized.

The search was conducted by OPP, Perth County Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), Huron Major Crime Unit (MCU) and an OPP officer.

As a result, a 37-year-old and 31-year-old, both from North Perth, have been charged with numerous offences, including possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Both people were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in a Stratford court.