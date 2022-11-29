More than 100,000 Ford F-150 trucks in Canada involved in wiper motor recall

While Ford is in the midst of a massive recall involving windshield wipers, an Ontario man said he has been trying for more than two months to get his wiper motor repaired on his Ford F-150 pickup truck.

“As long as it's rain I can manage, but when it turns to snow and ice and dirt I won't be able to see and it’s just not safe to drive,” said Brian Moore of Toronto.

There is a recall of the Ford F-150, model years 2021 and 2022, which involves 453,650 trucks in the United States and 103,076 in Canada.

Moore’s 2018 F-150 Ford truck doesn’t happen to be part of the recall, but he said his wipers quit working two and a half months ago, and he has been trying without success to get Ford to supply parts to repair them under warranty.

“I’ve tried to turn them on and off to see if they will reset, but they are not doing anything except wiggling back and forth,” said Moore who added, “It's also really awkward when you’re driving and the wipers are stuck in the middle of the windshield.”

When Moore goes to his Ford dealer he has been told the parts are on back order and he has no idea when he will be able to get his wipers repaired.

Moore said he has been driving without working wipers for months and he’s concerned that when winter weather arrives it will no longer be safe to go on the road, but he said he needs his truck to get to work and drive his family.

“All I’m asking is for them to give me a rental and they say no they won't. They won't be responsible for any damages if I can't see and I don't know what else to do," said Moore.

Ford was required to issue a recall and notify the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the U.S. because, in the case of rain, sleet or snow, there is an increased risk of a crash if wiper motors cease to function.

CTV News Toronto reached out to Ford Canada on Moore’s behalf and they agreed to look into his case.

The next day, Ford told Moore it would pay for a rental vehicle for him until the parts come in to repair his truck which was great news for Moore.

“This is the best news. Thanks for your help CTV News as I couldn’t have done this without you,” said Moore.

If you have a Ford truck with wipers that have stopped working, contact your dealer right away. If your truck is part of the recall, Ford said it plans to send out letters to owners in early January and the wiper motor will be replaced free of charge.

Ford also said there have been no accidents or injuries related to the wiper motor recall.