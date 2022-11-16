More than 100 bus shelters vandalized in the last week: city

The city is facing a hefty cleanup bill after more than 100 bus shelters were damaged over the last week.

According to a city spokesperson, the glass in 141 bus shelters was broken between Nov. 11 and Nov. 15.

The estimated cost to clean up and repair the shelters is $38,000.

“Bus shelter vandalism impacts all of us and is a senseless act, especially at a time when finances are already constrained. Every Edmontonian pays for the repair costs,” said Trevor Dennehy, director of LRT operations and maintenance, in a written statement.

If you witness vandalism on transit property, you’re urged to call the police non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or 911 depending on the severity.