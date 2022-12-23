More than 100 cosmetics stolen from business: Guelph police

Guelph police are investigating after they say more than $3,100 worth of cosmetics were stolen from a north-end business.

On Dec. 17 at around 6:15 p.m., a male and female separately entered a business on Woolwich Street at Speedvale Avenue West before meeting up. Police say more than 100 items were placed into a bag the female was carrying and the pair left the store.

Police describe the pair as white or Middle Eastern. The male had a thin black beard and was wearing a black sweater and black and white camouflage toque. The female had black hair and was wearing a black dress, puffy black coat, a surgical mask and was carrying a green bag. Police believe the bag was possibly lined with something as the security alarm was not triggered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.