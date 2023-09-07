More than 100 friends, family members and others gather at vigil for Danillo Canales Glenn

More than 100 people expressed their sorrow and anger Thursday night as they held a vigil for a young Calgary man fatally stabbed on a basketball court.

Friends, family and other residents gathered at the sports facility in the southeast neighbourhood of Copperfield to remember Danillo Canales Glenn.

The 18-year-old died after the attack on the court, just over 48 hours earlier.

Flowers adorned the wire mesh around the court and balloons were released in his memory.

Many were visibly upset as they shared with and consoled each other, remembering the young man for his kindness and determination.