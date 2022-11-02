More than 100 inquiries and reports of injuries, incidents made to Health Canada since dry shampoo recall

After more than 1.5 million dry shampoo products were recalled in Canada due to the presence of the cancer-causing chemical benzene, Health Canada says it has since received more than 100 inquiries and related reports of incidents or injuries about the products.

The recall, announced on Oct.18 by the health agency and brand Unilever, covered dry shampoo from brands that included Dove, Bed Head TIGI and Tresemmé.

"Immediately stop using the recalled product and dispose of it in accordance with the instructions for disposal on the packaging," Health Canada warned in the recall notice.

On Wednesday, Health Canada told CTVNews.ca via email that it has received more than 100 calls, some of which included reports of incidents or injuries related to the products since the recall, with the main injury types including “irritation or allergic reaction.” Others called to ask questions about the recall, but did not report any injuries.

“Due to reports still incoming, the total number of reports and the analysis of types of injury are ongoing,” it said in the emailed statement.

Unilever raised its concerns over the contents of dry shampoo so that immediate action could be taken, Health Canada said.

In its announcement, Unilever said that an internal investigation had found that an aerosol propellant was the source of “potentially elevated levels of benzene” in its dry shampoos.

Unilever noted in its statement that benzene is classified as a human carcinogen and can result in cancers like leukemia. and blood cancers.

It also said it does not use benzene in its products and they issued the recall out of “an abundance of caution.”

According to Health Canada, benzene can be absorbed into the human body through inhalation or absorption through the mouth or skin.

Health Canada said it understands it could be challenging for consumers to know if they’ve been affected by the recalled products and encourages those who are concerned to speak to their health-care provider.

The health agency said 1,574,426 units of the products that were recalled were sold in Canada from January 2022 to October 2022.

Since 2021, Health Canada has recalled at least 12 products due to benzene.