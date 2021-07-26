More than 100 military members helping fight wildfires in Manitoba

About 20 more Canadian Armed Forces members are headed to northwestern Manitoba Tuesday to assist in fighting wildfires.

The group joins more than 80 soldiers who are deployed to four different locations in the province.

The federal government committed to sending up to 120 members as the number of wildfires grows in Manitoba.

Soldiers are monitoring active fire lines for any flare-ups or hot spots.

A handful of provinces and territories are also lending support.

There are about 130 active wildfires in the province, with about two dozen considered out of control.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2021.