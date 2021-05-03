More than 100 people attend rally outside Manitoba courthouse

More than 100 people have shown up at a rally outside the Winnipeg courthouse, where inside, churches in Manitoba are battling the province over health orders.

Those rallying are showing support for the churches, which are arguing the health orders go against people's rights to worship and assemble.

People at the rally can be seen holding signs saying, "The problem is not the virus, it's the government" "We will only bend a knee to Jesus Christ" and "Love over fear."

Manitoba's current health orders currently allow 10 people or 25 per cent capacity, whatever is lower, in places of worship and everyone is required to wear a mask.

Similar court challenges have been filed in British Columbia and Alberta.

With files from the Canadian Press.