More than 100 rounds fired in Merritt, B.C., area during early morning shooting, mayor says

Upwards of 100 gunshots rang out in the Merritt, B.C., area early Tuesday morning, according to the city's mayor – though it doesn't appear that anyone was injured.

Authorities have provided few details about what happened, except that a series of shootings took place across several locations around the small Nicola Valley community of about 7,000 people.

Merritt RCMP also said the shootings were connected and appear to have been targeted.

Mayor Mike Goetz told CTV News he was informed the gunfire started at the Coldwater Indian Reserve about 30 kilometres outside of Merritt and ended on Mamit Lake Road.

While authorities have not confirmed whether they have identified or arrested the suspected shooter or shooters, Goetz said he has been assured there is no ongoing threat to Merritt residents.

"We have a large police presence in town and they're dealing with it," Goetz said. "It doesn't matter the size of your community, you're going to deal with this kind of thing once in a while, and it was our turn today."

There were some concerns heading into the school day, when the district contacted parents to inform them of the unfolding police incident. Goetz said families were given the option of keeping their children at home if they were concerned about their safety.

"There's no stay at home order, it's business at usual," he added. "My granddaughter went to school this morning."

The district confirmed the incident was not related to any schools in the area, which remained open all day.

"If you are currently impacted by the RCMP response, please take directions from the RCMP," a district spokesperson said in an email Tuesday morning.

Merritt RCMP asked anyone with information on the shootings to call the detachment at 250-378-4262.